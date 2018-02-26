Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores season-high 18 off bench Sunday

Parker scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

It's his best scoring performance yet since returning to action at the beginning of February, although it's only the second time in the last five games Parker has scored in double digits. He's the biggest weapon on the Bucks' second unit, but until he shakes off the last of his rust and shows more consistency, he'll be tough to rely on for fantasy purposes.