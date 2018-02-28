Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores season-high 19 points in Tuesday's loss
Parker provided 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to the Wizards.
Parker turned in a season high in scoring for the second straight showing, and he also saw a season high minute total. He has scored in double figures in six of nine appearances despite earning 20-plus minutes only four times thus far this year.
