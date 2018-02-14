Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win
Parker produced seven points (2-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Hawks.
Parker returned to the rotation following a one-game absence for rest purposes. He is understandably still showing signs of rust after spending almost a year on the injured list, and Parker probably won't be rushed back into a heavy load of minutes. With that being said, Parker might be worth holding onto in standard leagues in the event that his role increases after the All-Star break.
