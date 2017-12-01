Bucks' Jabari Parker: Seen taking contact
Parker was seen taking contact from a trainer in pre-game warmups before Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Bucks TV analyst Marques Johnson reports.
For now, we'll have to assume the targeted February return date is still accurate. But, it's encouraging to see Parker progress in his recovery enough to take contact from a trainer and dunk. More updates on his recovery should emerge as he reaches various milestones.
