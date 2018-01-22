Bucks' Jabari Parker: Sent back to G-League

Parker (knee) was reassigned to the G-League on Monday.

The Bucks play host to the Suns on Monday night, so they'll send Parker to Oshkosh in order to log another practice with the G-League affiliate. Parker has increased his activity over the last few weeks, and he's taken part in a number of G-League practices as he continues to work back from a torn ACL. Both Parker and the Bucks have implied that the goal is for Parker to return a week or two before the All-Star break in what will initially be a limited capacity.