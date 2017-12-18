Bucks' Jabari Parker: Sent for G-League rehab stint

Parker (knee) was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League on Monday.

Parker is roughly 10 months into his rehabilitation from a torn ACL in his left knee and appears ready to take the next step in his recovery. The Herd reportedly have practices scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, and Parker will be temporarily assigned to participate with the team. His exact level of participation is unclear, though it's certainly encouraging for his overall recovery. The original target for his return to games was February, but if Parker is able progress quicker than expected over the next month or so, there's a small chance he could come back sooner. That said, considering Parker has suffered a torn ACL in back-to-back years, the Bucks are going to be extremely cautious with him, so February still seems realistic at this point.