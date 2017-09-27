Play

Bucks' Jabari Parker: Shoots, dunks during Wednesday's practice

Parker (knee) is progressing well in his rehabilitation and was seen shooting, dunking and generally "moving/jumping well", Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The team will likely still hold Parker out until the targeted February return to be safe, though Parker's progress is certainly encouraging. Last season, Parker posted 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and could be especially helpful for a postseason run, assuming the Bucks are in that position.

