Bucks' Jabari Parker: Starting Saturday vs. New York

Parker will start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) for Saturday's contest against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though Parker played poorly in his first start of the season against the Bulls on March 23, he'll look to bounce back from that experience Saturday. He's been seeing increased run and a bigger role as of late, averaging 16.4 points on 15.2 shots, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.2 minutes over the past five games.