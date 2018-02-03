Bucks' Jabari Parker: Successful return to action Friday

Parker (knee), playing in his first game since Feb. 8, 2017, registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and three rebounds across 15 minutes in Friday's 92-90 win over the Knicks.

The 2014 second overall pick acquitted himself during his first game action in nearly a year, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Parker scored seven points in just over five minutes of court time in the first quarter, draining his first basket on a jumper from the right baseline shortly after entering the game for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks will undoubtedly manage the 22-year-old's minutes carefully for the time being, but he could become a pivotal second-unit contributor in short order, especially in the wake of Malcolm Brogdon's anticipated multi-week absence due to his quadriceps injury.