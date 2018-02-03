Bucks' Jabari Parker: Successful return to action Friday
Parker (knee), playing in his first game since Feb. 8, 2017, registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and three rebounds across 15 minutes in Friday's 92-90 win over the Knicks.
The 2014 second overall pick acquitted himself during his first game action in nearly a year, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Parker scored seven points in just over five minutes of court time in the first quarter, draining his first basket on a jumper from the right baseline shortly after entering the game for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks will undoubtedly manage the 22-year-old's minutes carefully for the time being, but he could become a pivotal second-unit contributor in short order, especially in the wake of Malcolm Brogdon's anticipated multi-week absence due to his quadriceps injury.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.