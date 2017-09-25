Bucks' Jabari Parker: Targeting February return
Parker said Monday at the team's media day that he's targeting a return sometime in February, Scott Grodsky of CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports.
While it hadn't been said aloud until Monday, the belief all along was that Parker and Bucks were targeting a return sometime near the All-Star break, which would give the forward slightly more than a calendar year to recover from his second torn ACL. Considering Parker's history, both sides will likely stress caution, and it's possible that Parker could face minutes limitations for several games upon his return. In Parker's absence, expect Mirza Teletovic, Thon Maker and Tony Snell to spend increased time at power forward, as was the case over the second half of last season. Prior to sustaining the injury, Parker had compiled averages of 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 51 contests.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Undergoes successful ACL surgery Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Suffers possible hyperextension•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will not return to Wednesday's game vs. the Heat•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores team-high 27 points Friday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 17 in loss to Jazz•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...