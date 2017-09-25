Bucks' Jabari Parker: Targeting February return

Parker said Monday at the team's media day that he's targeting a return sometime in February, Scott Grodsky of CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports.

While it hadn't been said aloud until Monday, the belief all along was that Parker and Bucks were targeting a return sometime near the All-Star break, which would give the forward slightly more than a calendar year to recover from his second torn ACL. Considering Parker's history, both sides will likely stress caution, and it's possible that Parker could face minutes limitations for several games upon his return. In Parker's absence, expect Mirza Teletovic, Thon Maker and Tony Snell to spend increased time at power forward, as was the case over the second half of last season. Prior to sustaining the injury, Parker had compiled averages of 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 51 contests.