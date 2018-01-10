Bucks' Jabari Parker: Targeting return before All-Star break
Coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that the team is tentatively targeting the week before the All-Star break for Parker's (knee) return, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
While that timetable could still end up shifting, Kidd's comments mark the first time anyone in the Bucks organization has so much as pinpointed a general return date for Parker, who tore his ACL for the second time in three years last February. In recent weeks, videos have surfaced of the athletic forward moving well in practices and dunking with ease, but as of now it appears the Bucks will play it ultra-safely and hold Parker out for roughly another month. Parker has been practicing with the Bucks' G-League team of late, and it's possible he could end up playing a game or two with the Wisconsin Herd as a tune-up before returning to the Bucks.
