Bucks' Jabari Parker: To see around 20 minutes Tuesday
Parker is expected to log around 20 minutes of playing time during Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Parker has played in two games since returning from a torn ACL, tallying 15 and 17 minutes, respectively, during that span. He's added averages of 11.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block, but continues to be eased back into the swing of things. With Parker set for 20 minutes Tuesday, it appears his playing time is on the rise, though fantasy owners can still temper expectations a bit until cleared for a full workload.
