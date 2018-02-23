Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will be limited to around 20 minutes

Parker will be limited to roughly 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Raptors, Matt Velaquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Parker has appeared in six games for the Bucks since making his season debut Feb. 2 against the Knicks, and the team is yet to clear him for more than 20 minutes of action. The 22-year-old played 18 and 17 minutes, respectively, in his final two games before the All-Star break, and he'll likely continue to face limitations for at least the next few weeks, and perhaps through the end of the regular season. Though six contests, Parker holds averages of 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game off the bench.