Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will be limited to around 20 minutes
Parker will be limited to roughly 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Raptors, Matt Velaquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Parker has appeared in six games for the Bucks since making his season debut Feb. 2 against the Knicks, and the team is yet to clear him for more than 20 minutes of action. The 22-year-old played 18 and 17 minutes, respectively, in his final two games before the All-Star break, and he'll likely continue to face limitations for at least the next few weeks, and perhaps through the end of the regular season. Though six contests, Parker holds averages of 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game off the bench.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Plays just 16 minutes in loss•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Puts in full practice day after injury scare•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...