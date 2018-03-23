Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will draw start in place of injured Giannis

Parker will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Bulls.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) sidelined, Parker will draw his first start of the season in the frontcourt. The 23-year-old, who did not make his debut until Feb. 2 after tearing his ACL last season, has gradually increased his workload in recent weeks, and he played a season-high 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers. In that contest, Parker had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. According to interim coach Joe Prunty, Parker has been cleared to meet, or even exceed, that minutes load Friday.