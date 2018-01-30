Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will make season debut Friday
Parker (knee) said Monday that he'll be making his season debut on Friday against the Knicks, Matt Velzquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Parker has spent the entire season up until this point rehabbing from a torn ACL, but after moving back and forth between the Bucks and the team's G-League affiliate over the last month and half for practices, he finally feels comfortable enough with the knee to get back on the court for game action. Considering Parker has suffered a torn ACL in back-to-back years, the Bucks will likely be as cautious as possible with him and he should be brought along slowly. For that reason, Parker will likely have some restrictions early on and isn't guaranteed to join the starting lineup right away. On the off chance he's available in season-long leagues, go ahead and grab him, as Parker's return is imminent.
