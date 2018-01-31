Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will play about 15 minutes Friday
Parker (knee) says he expects to see about 15 minutes during his season debut Friday against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Understandably, Parker -- who has missed the entire season up to this point while recovering from a second torn ACL -- will be limited in his first game back. It's unclear if he'll start or come off the bench, though that may not matter considering his minutes cap. He's likely worth adding in many fantasy formats, as he was a productive player last season when healthy, posting 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals across 33.9 minutes per game.
