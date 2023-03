Crowder (calf) will play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Crowder missed the opening leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Wednesday with a calf injury but should be a full go for Thursday's meeting. In his 12 games with the Bucks, Crowder has averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 18.2 minutes.