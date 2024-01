Crowder (thigh) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Crowder has been sidelined since suffering a left adductor and abdominal tear Nov. 11th which required surgery. He's likely to have restrictions in his first game back, but no specifics have been reported yet. In nine appearances this season, Crowder holds averages of 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.