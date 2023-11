Crowder has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest due to a groin injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Crowder exited Saturday's game against Orlando after suffering a groin injury in the second quarter. Crowder went to the locker room during a substitution and was subsequently ruled out immediately. He's played a large role for Milwaukee of late, averaging 10.0 points in 32.0 minutes over his last three games.