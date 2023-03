Crowder (calf) played 12 minutes and logged two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in Monday's 126-117 win over the Pistons.

Crowder handled a light role off the bench in his return to action after missing the past five games with left calf soreness. Since joining the Bucks at the trade deadline, Crowder has averaged 18.6 minutes per game over his 11 appearances, so he isn't expected to see a major uptick in playing time even once he's further removed from the calf injury.