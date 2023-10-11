Crowder had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 108-102 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

The Bucks rested several projected starters in this game, and Crowder took advantage of the opportunity to show what he can do with extended minutes. Preseason stats aren't going to translate to the regular season, though, and Crowder is expected to operate as a frontcourt backup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton set to occupy the forward spots. Thus, Crowder shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside once the regular season begins.