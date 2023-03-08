Crowder is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck) sidelined, Crowder popped for 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) during Tuesday's win over the Magic, but he appears to have tweaked his ankle as well. However, the issue doesn't appear to be serious and shouldn't prevent the veteran forward from suiting up. However, Antetokounmpo and Holiday are expected to return Thursday, so Crowder figures to have a reduced role versus Brooklyn.