Crowder (not injury related) practice Wednesday and is expected to play in Friday's game versus Miami, Scott Grodsky of CBS 58 reports.

Crowder has yet to play this season but was dealt from Phoenix to Brooklyn and then to Milwaukee at the Trade Deadline. The veteran forward averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes across 67 games for the Suns last season. Crowder will likely be one of the Bucks' primary forwards off the bench.