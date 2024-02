Crowder is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

With Khris Middleton (ankle) sidelined, Crowder will need to play a key role, so it's concerning to see him land on the injury report, even if it's a minor issue. Thursday's matchup is the front half of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a few veterans like Crowder get a rest day Friday against the Hornets.