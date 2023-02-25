Crowder provided nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 128-99 win over the Heat.

Crowder made his debut for the Bucks, returning to the court after sitting out the entire season to date. While this game wasn't a true indication of what his role might look like moving forward, it is quite clear that he will be featured on a nightly basis. There probably isn't enough meat on the bone when it comes to fantasy value, given there are a number of mouths to feed off the Bucks' bench. With that said, managers should keep an eye on his production just in case he can deliver some stream-worth numbers in the lead-up to the playoffs.