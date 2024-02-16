Crowder notched four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

After a 21-point outburst against Minnesota on Feb. 8, Crowder has totaled just 13 points over Milwaukee's last four games. If Khris Middleton (ankle) remains out following the All-Star break, Crowder figures to remain in the starting lineup -- he's started five straight and six of the last seven -- but the veteran isn't producing enough to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues despite being a key part of the Bucks' rotation. Danilo Gallinari's presence could also eat into Crowder's rotation.