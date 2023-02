Crowder (recently traded) will be unavailable Tuesday against Boston and Thursday against Chicago, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Crowder practiced with the Bucks on Monday but isn't yet ready to play for his new team since he's missed the start of the regular season while seeking out a trade. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Crowder will be evaluated over the next week to 10 days, so it's possible that he'll be available once Milwaukee resumes play following the All-Star break.