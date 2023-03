Crowder (calf) is sidelined for Thursday's tilt against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Crowder will miss his first game since debuting for the Bucks. With Brook Lopez (calf) and Grayson Allen (foot) also sidelined, more minutes in the frontcourt and on the wing should be available for Bobby Portis, Joe Ingles, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews.