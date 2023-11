Crowder provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 129-125 win over the Nets.

Malik Beasley had a quiet evening and Khris Middleton played only 21 minutes as he continues to find his legs, so credit to Crowder for stepping up for the Bucks. In 26.2 minutes per game, Crowder has been producing 10th-round value in nine-category leagues with 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per game.