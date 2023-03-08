Crowder posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 win over the Magic.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck) sidelined, Crowder stepped up on both ends of the court and submitted his best performance of the campaign. He scored in double figures for the first time, tied his season highs with five boards and two assists and recorded a tally in each defensive category for the first time since making his Bucks debut. Over seven appearances with Milwaukee, Crowder is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.1 minutes with 48/38/71 shooting splits.