The Nets traded Crowder to the Bucks on Thursday for five second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Crowder was one of three players dished to Brooklyn as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, but it seemed plausible that any of the three could be on the move again. Indeed, Crowder will return to his old stomping grounds in Milwaukee, albeit at a new stadium, and he should give the Bucks some additional wing depth. Crowder hasn't appeared in a game this season while awaiting a trade, so, if nothing else, he should be fresh when he joins his new squad. Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc last season with the Suns.