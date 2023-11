Crowder totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 win over Detroit.

Crowder earned a starting nod Wednesday with Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, finishing as one of seven Bucks players with a double-digit point total in the win. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Crowder has picked up his play as of late, tallying at least 10 points and five rebounds in three straight contests.