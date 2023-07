The Bucks re-signed Crowder to a one-year contract Saturday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Crowder will spend his second straight season with Milwaukee. In 2022-23 the 32-year-old forward averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.9 minutes across 18 games. Crowder's efficiency really stood out, as she posted 47.9/43.6/83.3 shooting splits.