Crowder isn't starting Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Crowder received an opportunity to play with the first unit Saturday against the Pelicans, but he'll slot back in to a bench role now that Khris Middleton has been cleared to return. Crowder is averaging 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17.0 minutes (five games) as a reserve since returning from surgery to repair a left adductor and abdominal tear.