Crowder isn't starting Monday's game against the Heat.

Crowder drew a spot start Sunday with Khris Middleton held out due to a knee injury, but he'll return to his usual bench role Monday night. The Marquette product shouldered a sizeable workload in his season debut as a reserve, logging 27 minutes and finishing with nine points, four boards, two assists and two steals in the 118-117 victory over Philly.