Crowder supplied 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Bucks' 116-104 win over the Suns.

Playing in Phoenix for the first time since the Suns traded him to Milwaukee at the deadline, Crowder appeared to be comfortable in the familiar confines of the Footprint Center, with the three triples representing a new season-high total. Crowder has suited up in each of the Bucks' first 11 games out of the All-Star break and has played between 13 and 25 minutes in those contests. As a tertiary scorer for Milwaukee who doesn't contribute much in the way of defensive stats, Crowder likely won't warrant much attention in the majority of fantasy leagues unless his playing time picks up dramatically.