Crowder (adductor) tallied 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 135-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Playing for the first time since Nov. 11 after a prolonged recovery from surgery to address a left adductor and abdominal tear, Crowder wasn't shy about putting up shots and finished just two points behind Damian Lillard for the team lead in scoring. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) on Wednesday, and assuming the two-time league MVP is good to go for the team's next game Saturday in Detroit, Crowder will likely notice a steep decline in the 32.1 percent usage rate he upheld versus Cleveland. Crowder's 19-minute workload looks more sustainable, however, given the Bucks' lack of established depth at forward beyond Bobby Portis.