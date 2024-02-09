Crowder finished Thursday's 129-105 loss to the Timberwolves with 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Crowder earned the starting nod with Khris Middleton (ankle) unavailable, leading all Bucks starters in scoring and rebounds while adding a handful of assists and connecting on a quartet of threes in one of his best outings of the season. Crowder set a season high mark in scoring, rebounds and assists, tallying at least 10 points and five rebounds in two of his five starts this year.