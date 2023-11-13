Crowder suffered a left adductor and abdominal tear during Saturday's loss to the Magic and will undergo surgery Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Crowder is expected to miss at least eight weeks.

Crowder was already ruled out for Monday's matchup against Chicago, but it appears the injury was more serious than initially anticipated. This is a tough blow to Milwaukee's wing group, which is already shorthanded given Khris Middleton (knee) hasn't been able to handle a full workload to begin the campaign. In Crowder's absence, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates for increased bench roles.