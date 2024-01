Crowder will entering the starting lineup Saturday against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Crowder will draw his third start of the season and first since Nov. 8 with Khris Middleton (knee) out of the lineup. In his two starts this season, Crowder has averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.