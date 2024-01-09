Crowder (groin) has been assigned to Milwaukee's G League affiliate and will participate in 5-on-5 sessions with the Herd this week, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Crowder underwent surgery and was given a two-month recovery timeline after suffering a left adductor and abdominal tear Nov. 11th against Orlando. The 33-year-old is healing on-time, although his official return will be dictated by how his body responds to the upcoming practice reps. Crowder's eventually returning to action will be a boost to a Milwaukee team scarce on wing defense.