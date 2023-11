Crowder will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

With Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, Crowder will make his second start of the season. In his previous start, Crowder posted two points, three rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes. However, the veteran has picked his production up of late, posting at least 14 points, five rebounds and a steal in each of Milwaukee's past two games.