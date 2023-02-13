Crowder (recently traded) will not debut for the Bucks until after the All-Star break, Eric Nehm of ESPN reports.

Crowder is yet to see the floor this season after beginning the year in an extended standoff with the Suns. He was dealt to Milwaukee at the trade deadline but is still working his way back up to speed, so the Bucks will give him the All-Star break to continue ramping up before he makes his debut. While he'll sit out Tuesday (vs. BOS) and Thursday (at CHI), Crowder did practice with the team Monday, so there would seem to be a good chance that he's ready to go when Milwaukee resumes play on Friday, Feb. 24 against the Heat.