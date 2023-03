Crowder (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Crowder will sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Thursday against Boston. Khris Middleton (knee), and Joe Ingles (knee) are both questionable, so Pat Connaughton could be in store for a major role if Middleton and/or Ingles joins Crowder on the sidelines.