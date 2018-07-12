Bucks' Jae'Sean Tate: Sitting out with fractured finger

Tate has been sitting out summer league with a fractured finger on his right hand, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While Tate has yet to take the floor during the summer league thus far, this is the first we've heard of the fractured finger. Either way, it's expected to continue to sideline him for the foreseeable future, so don't expect Tate back on the floor any time soon. An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, this injury is going to make it tough for Tate to earn a training camp invite later this offseason.