Jaquez chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to the Magic.

Jaquez scored at least 20 points for the second straight game and the fourth time this season, continuing his strong start. Despite moving to the bench after starting the first 11 games, Jaquez has maintained his production, a relief for fantasy managers. Through 13 games, he has averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per game. While he doesn't have a ton of upside, he typically does enough to be rostered in most standard leagues.