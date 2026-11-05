Jaquez posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.

Jaquez supplied Milwaukee with valuable perimeter scoring, converting four of six three-point attempts while maintaining a substantial offensive role. However, his limited rebounding and playmaking restricted his overall fantasy production. His 31-minute workload was encouraging, although his value remains somewhat dependent on scoring efficiency when he contributes modestly across other categories.