Bucks' Jaime Jaquez: Dealt to Milwaukee

The Heat traded Jaquez, Tyler Herro (foot), Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick to the Bucks on Monday in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After a strong rookie season, Jaquez took a major step back in Year 2. However, he rebounded in 2025-26, averaging career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (5.0), assists (4.7) and minutes per game (28.3) while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. The Bucks may not be done making moves after trading away their two-time MVP, but as things stand heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, Jaquez is in line for a consistent role on the wings for his new squad.