Jaquez posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 loss to the 76ers.

After dropping a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in Friday's loss to Chicago, Jaquez turned in another productive performance in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 25-year-old swingman led the Bucks in scoring and assists while finishing third on the team in rebounds. He's been impressive through three regular-season games with the Bucks, posting at least 19 points and seven rebounds in all of them.