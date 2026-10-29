Jaquez supplied 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 132-100 loss to Houston.

After scoring a season-low eight points on 4-of-13 shooting in Monday's win over Indiana, Jaquez bounced back Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 25-year-old swingman finished as Milwaukee's second-leading scorer, knocking down a season-best three triples. He's scored at least 19 points in four of his five regular-season appearances and should continue playing a sizable role for the Bucks alongside Tyler Herro.